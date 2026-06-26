Property owners in DLF Ph-1 to 5 protest against sealing drive

Nearly 500 property owners and business operators from DLF Phases I to V gathered in Gurugram on Thursday to protest the ongoing restoration and sealing drive being carried out by the Haryana department of town and country planning (DTCP), demanding a policy to regularise existing guest houses and buildings constructed beyond permissible limits.

The protesters alleged that authorities were selectively targeting properties in DLF colonies even though similar building violations and commercial activities exist (Parveen Kumar)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The protesters alleged that authorities were selectively targeting properties in DLF colonies even though similar building violations and commercial activities exist across several private colonies and residential sectors in the city.

The gathering, at Metro Park in DLF Phase III, was attended largely by property owners and people running businesses in the area. Participants sought a joint strategy to obtain relief from the state government and demanded that violations be compounded as per existing rules rather than inviting demolition or sealing action.

“These buildings did not come up overnight; these colonies have developed over more than three decades. Suddenly sealing and demolishing these structures is not practical. Similar violations exist throughout the city and guest houses operate in many areas. Why are only DLF colonies being targeted?” said property owner Narender Sahni.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} They urged the government to suspend the drive temporarily and allow residents to approach the chief minister and state government for a resolution. “If policies can be framed to provide relief to builders and developers, similar consideration should be extended to individual property owners, most of whom belong to the middle class,” said business owner Pravin Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They urged the government to suspend the drive temporarily and allow residents to approach the chief minister and state government for a resolution. “If policies can be framed to provide relief to builders and developers, similar consideration should be extended to individual property owners, most of whom belong to the middle class,” said business owner Pravin Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Residents argued that paying guest accommodations across DLF provide affordable housing to thousands of office-goers and workers employed in Gurugram’s corporate sector and represent an example of a walk-to-work model that reduces commuting pressure on the city.

“The government can simplify the paying guest policy and regularise existing units. We are willing to comply with all norms prescribed by the authorities, but shutting down these establishments is not a solution. Where will tenants go and what happens to the employees working here?” said local resident Madan Yadav.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Protesters also demanded that the government extend transit-oriented development (TOD) benefits and higher floor area ratio (FAR) provisions to individual property owners rather than limiting them to large developers.

“Authorities oppose small guest houses while permitting luxury residential projects that consume far greater resources such as water and electricity,” said another property owner, Sanjeev Sahni.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement said, “Action is being taken as per law and directions of the court.”

A senior DTCP official said the action in DLF colonies was being taken in accordance with court orders and existing laws. “Action against illegal constructions and commercial establishments operating from residential properties is being taken as per court directions. Pamphlets are also being distributed to tenants because owners are often not informing them about the ongoing proceedings,” the official said.