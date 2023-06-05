HC puts on hold allotment of HSVP plots in Gurugram

The Punjab and Haryana high court has put on hold the allotment of a plot meant for a school and a nursing home site in Sector 42, along with few other plots after it was submitted in the court that they were carved on a greenbelt area.

Two petitions were filed in the matter, one by an oil distribution company, which operates a petrol pump and another by DLF Qutub Enclave Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA).

The stay was granted on May 31 by the bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan on the petition filed by the oil distribution company. The next date of hearing on the petition is September 13. The court also directed that the RWA should be impleaded in the matter.

Around seven to eight commercial plots, including the two sites in Sector 42, were sold by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) through e-auctions.

As per the DLF Qutub Enclave RWA, the petrol pump was allotted by HSVP in 2016, which was challenged by the RWA in the high court on account of the fact that it was on a greenbelt area, but the court had directed that status quo be maintained on the matter. The RWA said that the HSVP again put the site along with others carved on the greenbelt on auction in January 2023 and sold the same to the allottee. The auction was challenged by the oil distribution company as well, which got a stay in the allotment of possession of the sites on May 31, the RWA said.

During the hearing, the court also directed that DLF Qutub Enclave RWA should be made a party in the case, and also put a stay on allotment of these sites to a third party till further order.

Rama Ranee Rathee, former corporator of Sector 34, said that the HSVP had allotted a petrol pump on the land earlier also and the matter is still pending in the court. “There was a stay on the petrol pump and now once again the HSVP has tried to sell the greenbelt plot through e-auction. We have filed a petition in the high court with the help of residents on which the court has granted a stay,” she said.

A senior HSVP official on the condition of anonymity said that the land has been acquired by the authority in Sector 42, and it is being developed commercially as per the layout plan of the sector.

“The land has not been mentioned or designated as a greenbelt in any layout plan, so there is no violation of rules. It has remained vacant for a long time and trees have grown on it, but it is not a designated greenbelt,” he said.