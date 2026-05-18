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Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora sent to 14-day judicial custody

Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora sent to 14-day judicial custody

Published on: May 18, 2026 06:16 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora was sent to judicial custody for two weeks by a court here on Monday in an alleged 100-crore money laundering case.

Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora sent to 14-day judicial custody

Arora was produced before the court by the Enforcement Directorate after the completion of his two-day extended remand, said an official.

The minister's next appearance will be on June 1st. According to his lawyer, the hearing will be conducted virtually.

According to officials, the minister's questioning has been completed and the ED is now preparing to file a charge sheet.

The 62-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was arrested by the ED on May 9 from his official residence in Chandigarh after raids were carried out against him in an alleged 100 crore GST fraud case linked to the sale of mobile phones.

On monday, a visibly emotional Arora was seen meeting his family members before being taken to jail.

He was subsequently produced before the court on Saturday and the court extended his ED remand by two days.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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