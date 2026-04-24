Push disease control, vaccination, in schools, slums: Gurugram DC to officials

Deputy commissioner Uttam Singh on Thursday asked officials to step up efforts on vaccination drives and disease control, with a focus on reaching schools, construction sites and slum clusters, during a review meeting of ongoing public health campaigns.

During a review meeting of ongoing public health campaigns on Thursday. (HT Photo)

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The meeting, attended by officials from the health department and other agencies, focused on ensuring effective implementation of programmes related to disease prevention, immunisation and public outreach.

Deputy civil surgeon Dr Jai Prakash briefed officials on efforts to control vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya, and shared updates on key immunisation drives, such as HPV and measles-rubella vaccination campaigns.

Progress of other initiatives, including the National Deworming Programme, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, Anaemia Mukt Abhiyan, oral health programmes and Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card creation, was also assessed.

Stressing the importance of achieving vaccination targets, the DC directed the health and education departments to jointly intensify outreach in schools for the HPV campaign. He said teachers have to play a proactive role in sensitising parents and ensure maximum coverage among eligible children.

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{{^usCountry}} “The success of these campaigns depends on micromanagement and regular monitoring,” Singh said, urging officials to track progress closely and address gaps promptly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The success of these campaigns depends on micromanagement and regular monitoring,” Singh said, urging officials to track progress closely and address gaps promptly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On vector-borne diseases, the deputy commissioner called for targeted awareness drives in vulnerable areas such as construction sites and slum clusters. He also appealed to residents to observe a weekly “dry day” every Sunday by ensuring no stagnant water collects in and around their homes, a key measure to prevent mosquito breeding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On vector-borne diseases, the deputy commissioner called for targeted awareness drives in vulnerable areas such as construction sites and slum clusters. He also appealed to residents to observe a weekly “dry day” every Sunday by ensuring no stagnant water collects in and around their homes, a key measure to prevent mosquito breeding. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials were further instructed to conduct special cleanliness and awareness drives in government offices every Friday as part of preventive measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials were further instructed to conduct special cleanliness and awareness drives in government offices every Friday as part of preventive measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reviewing the National Deworming Programme, Singh emphasised that medicines supplied by the health department must reach every child. He also suggested involving non-governmental organisations to ensure children of construction workers are not left out of the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reviewing the National Deworming Programme, Singh emphasised that medicines supplied by the health department must reach every child. He also suggested involving non-governmental organisations to ensure children of construction workers are not left out of the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the anaemia control initiative, the deputy commissioner directed municipal officials to curb unregulated street vending near schools, citing its adverse impact on children’s health. He also reviewed the progress of ABHA card generation and asked all departments to actively contribute to the initiative.

Singh suggested that government offices should lead by example in creating ABHA cards, which would encourage wider public participation.

Among those present at the meeting were district education officer Indu Boken, deputy civil medical officer Dr Rashmi, municipal corporation CMO Dr. Ashish Singla, and ITI principal Ravindra Kumar.

Officials said the district administration is aiming to strengthen health systems through coordinated efforts, ensuring that preventive care, awareness and service delivery reach every section of the population.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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