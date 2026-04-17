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Pvt bank officials in Gurugram arrested for involvement in 4 crore cyber fraud

Gurugram: Two senior officials of a private bank were arrested for helping a cyberfraud gang by providing them with mule accounts to dupe ₹4 crore from a Faridabad resident, police said on Thursday

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 05:28 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Gurugram: Two senior officials of a private bank were arrested for helping a cyberfraud gang by providing them with mule accounts to dupe 4 crore from a Faridabad resident, police said on Thursday.

Police said the duo were posted in a branch of a private bank in Panipat and were arrested on from there on Tuesday. (Representative photo)

Police identified the suspects as Shubham Kumar, 35, from Gayatri Nagar in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, living in Panchwati colony in Panipat and Kamal Kant, 34, of Rakseda in Panipat, living in Narela, Delhi.

Police said the duo were posted in a branch of a private bank in Panipat and were arrested on from there on Tuesday.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the duo opened two current bank accounts with their Panipat branch earlier this year using forged documents and without any field verification.

“These accounts were in the name of other suspects Monu Kumar and Sagar, both in their late 20s,who gave access of their accounts to a cybercrime gang,” he said, adding that they were arrested two months back.

However, when the victim tried to withdraw the profits, he failed and realised that he had been defrauded.

He got an FIR registered against the suspects under section 318(2) (cheating) of the BNS at the Cybercrime (central) police station on November 18.

 
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