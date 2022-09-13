Pvt school murder: PGIMS psychologists’ panel to assess juvenile accused

A board of three psychologists of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, was formed last week to conduct the psychological assessment of the juvenile accused — he is now an adult — of killing a seven-year-old at a private school in Bhondsi in 2017.

Officials of PGIMS said the board consists of three senior psychologists. The experts said they have asked the accused to be present on Wednesday for the initial assessment, following which they will decide on the number of such sittings that would be required before they submit a final report.

On July 13, the Supreme Court ordered that the juvenile accused be examined afresh to ascertain whether he should be tried as an adult or a minor for the murder. Police said the juvenile accused, who was 16 years old at the time of the crime, turned 21 on April 3, this year.

The seven-year-old boy, a class 2 student, was found killed in the toilet of his school in Bhondsi on September 8, 2017. Later, the juvenile was apprehended on charges of killing the boy.

The dead boy’s family has demanded that the juvenile be tried as an adult.

According to the victim’s father, the suspect’s mental and physical capacity to commit such an offence, his ability to understand the consequences of the offence and circumstances in which he committed the alleged crime are sufficient factors for the juvenile to be tried as an adult.

A senior psychologist of PGIMS, who is part of the board, said they called the juvenile last week but no one brought him for the assessment. “We have again called him on Wednesday to run the assessment test. We will conduct psychodiagnostic testing to diagnose and clarify concerns regarding behaviour, personality traits, mood swings, emotional functioning and cognitive process. The test involves cultured diagnosis and treatment. Also, his behavioural aspects will be closely monitored during the session,” the psychologist said, asking not to be named.

Dr SS Lochab, director PGIMS, Rohtak, said they are verifying the details and records based on which their legal advisor will share further details.

In December 2017, similar tests were conducted and a senior clinical psychologist and Nisha Saini, the legal-cum-probation officer from the district child protection unit, had submitted their reports following which the JJB delivered a verdict in which it said the offence allegedly committed by the accused was “heinous”.On December 20, 2017, the JJB declared that he be tried as an adult, a verdict that the Supreme Court wants re-examined.

Dr Jogender Singh Kairo, a senior clinical psychologist with 17 years of experience at PGIMS Rohtak, had submitted the two-page psychological assessment report on the 16-year-old juvenile back then. The report said the boy was in no manner lacking the mental and physical capacity to commit the alleged offence.The boy was assessed on the basis of an intelligence test and evaluation of talent for logical ability and cognitive skills.

