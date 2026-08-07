Rain-led power outages hit Gurugram

Gurugram:

Outages were reported from DLF Phase-I and II, Sector 23 and several other residential areas. (Hindustan Times)

Several residential areas across Gurugram were affected on Thursday by power outages caused by faults and breakdowns triggered by rain and waterlogging, discom officials said.

Outages were reported from DLF Phase-I and II, Sector 23 and several other residential areas.

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According to officials, most of the outages occurred due to uprooted trees and broken branches that damaged overhead power lines.

Many feeders had to be shut down Thursday morning as a precaution and for repair work.

In DLF Phase-1, several blocks faced an outage early Thursday after a tree collapsed near the N Block onto the power supply cables during the heavy rain.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents reported outages lasting up to three hours; however, teams from the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) Ltd restored electricity supply soon after removing the tree. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents reported outages lasting up to three hours; however, teams from the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) Ltd restored electricity supply soon after removing the tree. {{/usCountry}}

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In DLF Phase-2, tree branches collapsed onto power lines at several locations Thursday morning, causing a six- to eight-hour outage.

A DHBVN official said ground teams removed all entangled branches from the power lines and fixed the poles in different blocks. “By 6 pm, power supply was restored in almost all the affected blocks,” the officials said.

In Sector 23A, a tree collapsed onto overhead power supply cables after heavy rain, disrupting traffic movement for two hours. Several households in the area faced outages lasting up to five hours.

Several other residential areas also experienced outages lasting two to four hours in the morning due to sparking or feeder breakdowns caused by rain and wind.

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A senior DHBVN official stated that 191 out of 1261 11kV-category feeders in Circle-I and II of Gurugram tripped or broke down until Wednesday midnight due to rainfall. “Cable damage caused the longest duration of breakdown on two feeders,” he said.