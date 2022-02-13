‘Reservation law not licence raj but to provide fair share of jobs to locals’

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday evening held a discussion with industry representatives over the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act (2020), which is being implemented by the state government to provide reservation to the local youth.

Chautala said that the purpose of the Act is to provide a fair share of jobs to the local youth and give equal opportunities to residents of the state.

The Act came into force from January 15 and provides for 75% reservation to local youngsters in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than ₹30,000. It covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms and will be applicable for 10 years.

Earlier, the high court stayed the law as it failed to find merit in the state’s emphatic arguments on treating the legislation prima facie valid in the interests of the unemployed local youth in the state.

The Act has also been challenged by several industry associations across the state, led by the Gurgaon Industrial Association and is scheduled to be heard in the apex court on Monday.

During the meeting, Chautala said that the purpose of the Act is not to implement ‘licence raj’ as being apprehended by industry owners. He also said that under the Act, only a director-level officer will be allowed to check the status of employees and that too with a prior notice. “We assure that there will be flexibility in the implementation of the law,” he said.

The industry representatives said that the meeting with the deputy chief minister was held in a cordial environment and there was a mutual exchange of ideas.

“We are ready to hire the local youth but this should not be forced on the industry. Instead of enforcing a law, the government should skill local youth and make them more employable. We don’t have any personal issues with the state government and our case is based on the feedback of industry bodies,” said JN Mangla, president, Gurgaon Industrial Association.

Ashok Kohli, president, Chamber of Industries, Udyog Vihar, said that there is a lack of trained local manpower who are ready to take up jobs of helpers, tailors and weavers and he conveyed this at the meeting.

“I think there is a need for job-oriented training instead of a fixed law. We need support from the government in this matter. The meeting with the deputy chief minister led to an exchange of ideas in a positive environment ,” Kohli added.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was speaking at an event in Manesar, said that the intent of the Act is to provide jobs to local youth in local industries. “If industries are being set up in the state, then it is our earnest plea that local youth should also get the jobs,” he said.

