Residents flag illegal dumping, sanitation crisis in Gurugram’s Sector 22

Residents of sector 22 have raised concerns over rampant illegal dumping of garbage along green belts and roadside stretches, alleging unchecked waste disposal has led to foul smells and unhygienic conditions in the area.

Locals alleged waste has been piling up along roadsides and green belts near Gurugram One Apartments for months. (HT)

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Locals said a vacant plot near Gurugram One Apartments has turned into an illegal dumping site, with waste being indiscriminately discarded along the roadside and green belts for the past several months.

Gautam Achantani, residents’ welfare association (RWA) treasurer, said large-scale illegal dumping has been taking place on the vacant land in front of the condominium for the past six months. “We had raised the issue with the ward councillor, who informed us that road sweeping and sanitation are affected due to a shortage of manpower but assured us that the garbage will be cleared soon,” he said.

Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner at MCG, said that he will get the area checked. “We will get the garbage cleared from the vacant plot. Further, will try to figure out ways to prevent illegal dumping at the plot,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} RWA members also said another vacant plot in the locality was earlier being used for illegal dumping. However, they said residents managed to get the site cleared and constructed a temporary boundary wall to prevent further dumping. “The public continues to wait for these assurances to translate into meaningful governance, infrastructure, safety, and quality-of-life improvements on the ground. It is not just in our condo, but the whole Gurugram is undergoing a sanitation crisis,” said Gopalan Krishnan, another resident. “The condition of the roads leading to and from our condominium has become unbearable. The roads are filled with debris, accumulated sand, garbage, and filth, making them virtually undrivable and highly unsafe,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RWA members also said another vacant plot in the locality was earlier being used for illegal dumping. However, they said residents managed to get the site cleared and constructed a temporary boundary wall to prevent further dumping. “The public continues to wait for these assurances to translate into meaningful governance, infrastructure, safety, and quality-of-life improvements on the ground. It is not just in our condo, but the whole Gurugram is undergoing a sanitation crisis,” said Gopalan Krishnan, another resident. “The condition of the roads leading to and from our condominium has become unbearable. The roads are filled with debris, accumulated sand, garbage, and filth, making them virtually undrivable and highly unsafe,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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A Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) official acknowledged the issue and said the shortage of manpower was due to several migrant sanitation workers travelling for elections in West Bengal, followed by a recent strike by sanitation staff. “We will ensure the garbage is cleared soon,” the official said, asking not to be named.