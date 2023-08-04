Rohingya settlements in Nuh bulldozed in riot-aftermath

Shanties in Rohingya camps located in Nuh’s Tauru area were bulldozed on Thursday evening , local police said, adding they have identified suspects among Rohingya refugees who were allegedly involved in this week’s communal violence in the area, and that the camps were encroachments. Migrants leaving from a settlement in Sector-70A in Gurugram following communal clashes this week. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Videos from Thursday show bulldozers clearing the area. “The Rohingyas had illegally occupied the land of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran. In addition to this, initial investigation has revealed that they were found involved in the violence. In such a situation, we bulldozed the illegal occupation,” police said.

Rohingyas are predominantly Muslim refugees from Myanmar who fled their homeland following targetted violence against the community by the government in 2017.

“There are about 16,000 UNHCR-certified Rohingya refugees in India. The government estimate puts the figure of Rohingya refugees living in India beyond 40,000 with maximum concentration in and around Jammu,” HT had reported in 2022.

Over 50 illegal properties occupied by the Rohingyas were identified across Nuh, Prashant Pawar, Nuh deputy commissioner said, adding that demolition drive was carried out by relevant agencies and police provided manpower and security.

Earlier, the Nuh police had also demolished illegal properties of criminals allegedly involved in cattle smuggling, illegal mining, extortion, arms dealing and cybercrime.

So far, the local authorities have registered 44 FIRs, including three against objectionable videos celebrating the violence that singed the district and spilled over to adjoining areas this week.

As many as 141 persons have been arrested in Nuh so far. Combing exercises have been conducted in villages like Mewli, Shikarpur, Jalalpur and Singar. A special team of cyber experts had taken footage of all CCTV cameras installed across the Yatra route to create a sequence of events.

