Scattered rain, gusty winds cool down Gurugram

Most parts of Gurugram on Wednesday received scatted rainfall, and that coupled with a cloudy sky and heavy rain in neighbouring Delhi, helped bring down the day temperature in the city. The weather department said fairly widespread “light to moderate” rain is likely in Haryana on Thursday as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Gurugram on Wednesday was 31.4 degrees Celsius (°C), while the minimum was 27.4°C. Strong gusty winds throughout the day also brought residents relief from the sultry weather that they have been facing over the past one week.

The IMD in Chandigarh has predicted cloudy skies till the weekend and light to scattered rain on Saturday and Sunday. It further said the temperature is likely to drop by two degrees over the next two days owing to scattered rainfall and gusty winds.

According to the data shared by the weather department, Gurugram received very less rain in September this year -- only 3.8mm -- and has a rain deficit of 94% this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IMD in a statement issued on Wednesday said, “The well marked low pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh persists. It is likely to move slowly north-northwestwards during the next 24 hours and gradually recurve northeastwards across south Uttar Pradesh. It is very likely to interact with a trough in mid-latitude westerlies during September 15 to 17 leading to enhanced rainfall activity over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Madhya Pradesh.”

It further said that fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells are likely in Haryana and east Rajasthan on September 14 and 15.

Gurugram residents meanwhile were happy to get a reprieve from the sultry weather. “The last 15 days were very hot and sultry and it was difficult to work out in the open. We were forced to stay indoors and run air-conditioners throughout due to lack of rain,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Sector 23A.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}