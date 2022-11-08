Seven arrested for killing ragpicker, injuring two in Gurugram: Police

Seven people were arrested Monday for allegedly killing a 50-year-old ragpicker and injuring two liquor store employees after ramming their vehicle into the latter outside the store in Udyog Vihar Phase 4 late Saturday night.

Manoj Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Udyog Vihar, said the suspects and two Ertiga vehicles involved in the incident were identified Monday. “After we gathered details and CCTV footage, we conducted several raids, arrested the seven suspects and seized both vehicles involved in the murder and attempt to murder. The suspects in the two vehicles were performing stunts...” he said.

CCTV footage showed at least 10-12 men performing stunts in four vehicles -- two Maruti Ertigas, a Hyundai Venue and a Hyundai Creta in front of a liquor outlet at 2am.

The suspects, Saurabh Sharma alias Sabby, Rahul Singh, Ravi Singh alias Ravindra, Vikas alias Vicky, Mohit Kumar, Mukul Soni and Luv, are from different parts of Haryana and reside in rented accommodations, said police. The deceased man is yet to be identified, police said.

During questioning, the suspects revealed that eight of them were partying outside a liquor shop, police said. “After consuming liquor, they went towards a dhaba (eatery) adjacent to a liquor store to have dinner and found two more vehicles parked there. There were at least four people in a Creta and a Venue at the spot in an inebriated state with whom they got into an altercation. The two groups created a ruckus in the area and after half an hour, the people in the Creta and Venue left the spot,” he said. The arrested suspects also left the spot afterwards.

The entire scene was witnessed by Anu Kumar Gupta, a stock manager of the liquor vend and Sushil Kumar, an employee of the liquor store.

Thinking that these two men were part of the group in the Creta and Venue and desiring to take revenge, the group in the Ertigas returned to the spot after some time with the intention to kill them, said police.

They rammed the rear portion of one Ertiga into them and sped away, police said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said a ragpicker, who was at the spot, was declared dead on arrival at a hospital while Anu Kumar Gupta and Sushil Kumar sustained severe injuries. “We have recorded their statements and they said that the two groups started performing stunts with their vehicles. Then one of the vehicles rammed into them while others had already fled. We have procured CCTV footage from the liquor store and are checking CCTV cameras in nearby areas to identify the second group,” he said.

Sangwan said there were at least 12 men involved, of whom seven have been arrested and one is undergoing treatment in hospital and will be held once discharged. “Sharma, Mukul Soni and Luv are working with a tour and travels company, Ravi is a cab driver, Rahul works in a private company while Mohit works as a computer operator in the additional deputy commissioner’s office. We have identified another suspect -- Ashok Kumar -- who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and has received 15 stitches in the head. He has injuries on his shoulder and legs as he was performing stunts and lost his balance in the process,” said Sangwan.

The suspects were produced before court and sent to jail. Both the MUVs have been seized, said police. Police is attempting to identify the remaining suspects and is scanning CCTV footage from at least nine locations.

