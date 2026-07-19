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Several Gurugram sectors may face water supply disruption on Tuesday

The maintenance work will be carried out from 10am to 2pm. Supply is expected to resume immediately after the scheduled shutdown.

Published on: Jul 19, 2026 10:43 PM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Water supply in several parts of Gurugram is likely to be affected on Tuesday as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will undertake a scheduled four-hour shutdown of the Basai Water Treatment Plant (WTP) from 10am to 2pm to carry out routine electrical maintenance works.

Residents have been advised to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the maintenance period. (HT Archive)
Residents have been advised to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the maintenance period. (HT Archive)

GMDA officials said supply in residential sectors and colonies in Old Gurugram is likely to be more affected as treated water from the Basai plant is supplied predominantly to these areas.

“The maintenance activity is being carried out to ensure reliable and efficient operation of the water treatment plant. Water supply is expected to resume immediately after the completion of the scheduled works,” a GMDA spokesperson said, asking not to be named.

Areas likely to be affected include villages Basai, Kadipur, Sarhol, Chakarpur, Nathupur, Sikanderpur, Dundahera, Mandi, Garhi and Sukhrali; Sectors 5, 10A, 12, 14, 15 (Part I and II), 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 43, and parts of Sectors 45 and 46, besides Civil Lines, Hans Enclave, DLF Phases I to IV, Cyber City, Udyog Vihar Phases I to III, South City-I, Sushant Lok-I and MG Road.

The authority currently supplies 570 MLD water to the city and will soon operationalise a new 100 MLD WTP at Chandu Budhera, increasing supply capacity to 670 MLD.

 
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