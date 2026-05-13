Short circuit sparks fire at GMDA Sector 44 office in Gurugram

A fire broke out on the first floor of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) office in Sector 44 around 3pm on Tuesday, prompting evacuation of the building and deployment of fire tenders to the site, officials said.

Officials said the blaze started in an air-conditioning vent and was controlled before it could spread to other parts of the building. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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According to fire department officials, the blaze was caused by a short circuit in an air-conditioning vent, which filled the entire first floor with thick smoke. The fire was brought under control by the GMDA maintenance team before it could spread further, officials said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The first floor houses GMDA’s Integrated Command and Control Centre, which monitors city roads through CCTV cameras installed across Gurugram. GMDA officials said no equipment at the Integrated Command and Control Centre was damaged, though operations were temporarily suspended due to smoke on the floor.

Mam Chand, fire officer, sector 29, said the department received information about the incident around 2.45 pm and dispatched two fire engines to the site. “The fire was apparently caused due to a short circuit in an air-conditioning vent. By the time we reached there, the fire had been brought under control by the GMDA team. There was no major damage to the machinery and fortunately no one was injured. Thick smoke had engulfed the entire floor but it dissipated gradually,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} A GMDA spokesperson said the building was evacuated immediately after the alarm was raised. “The fire was brought under control by GMDA team. It took around an hour to bring the situation under control after which the employees returned to their seats. It was a minor incident,” the spokesperson said. Officials said the ICCC resumed operations at 9.30pm, following which the traffic police’s evening team restarted challan generation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A GMDA spokesperson said the building was evacuated immediately after the alarm was raised. “The fire was brought under control by GMDA team. It took around an hour to bring the situation under control after which the employees returned to their seats. It was a minor incident,” the spokesperson said. Officials said the ICCC resumed operations at 9.30pm, following which the traffic police’s evening team restarted challan generation. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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