Sikhs in Gurugram offer Muslims space in gurdwaras for Friday prayers
Sherdil Singh Sandhu, president, Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha, said they will allow members of the all faiths to use the premises for prayers.
Most members of the Muslim community preferred to offer namaz in the Sector 57 mosque last Friday in view of the protests against prayers in the open in Gurugram. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 12:59 AM IST
ByAbhishek Behl, Hindustan Times, Gurugram

A few days after a Hindu resident came forward to offer his property to Muslims for Friday prayers, the Sikh community in the city on Wednesday offered space in their gurdwaras to hold the juma namaz.

The Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha, which has four large and one gurdwara under its aegis, said all communities were welcome to offer prayers there, and if Muslims were facing any resistance in conducting prayers, then the gurdwaras can be used for the purpose.

Sherdil Singh Sandhu, president, Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha, said they will allow members of the all faiths to use the premises for prayers. “The Muslim community are facing problems due to lack of space, so they can use the premises of our five gurudwaras for Friday prayers. All religions are one and we have faith in humanity and human values,” he said.

Over the past two months, right-wing outfits have tried to disrupt namaz in the open, especially in Sector 12, and on October 29, 35 protesters were detained for attempting to disrupt Friday prayers. Representatives of the Muslim community had agreed to relocate from the Sector 12 site, urging the administration to allot them alternative space and to also clear encroachments from Waqf Board properties.

Members of the Muslim community also sought police protection to offer namaz at the other designated sites, citing scarcity of closed spaces for offering Friday prayers.

JP Singh, senior vice-president of the sabha, said they believed in the oneness of God and the Sikh community is always ready to help everyone. “All are welcome to pray on the gurdwara premises as per their beliefs,” he said.

The sabha’s five gurdwara premises can accommodate around 2,000 to 2,500 people at a time, the office-bearers said.

Last week, Akshay Yadav, offered his shop’s premises in Sector 12 for Friday prayers, a gesture that had won him accolades from all corners.

“I am confident that more and more people across communities will come forward to offer their private properties so that Muslims can offer Juma Namaz every Friday for 30 minutes,” said Altaf Ahmad, co-founder, Gurgaon Muslim Council and Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch.

Topics
gurugram haryana
