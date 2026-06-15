SIR 2026: Gurugram starts month-long voter verification drive from Monday

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR-2026) of electoral rolls will begin across the Gurugram district on Monday, with booth-level officers (BLOs) undertaking door-to-door verification of voters till July 14, district election officer and deputy commissioner Uttam Singh said.

(Representative image) Election officials will verify electors, correct records, register eligible voters and monitor misinformation during the exercise. (ANI)

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The month-long exercise is being conducted under the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to make electoral rolls more accurate, updated and error-free. Officials said the district administration has completed preparations and trained BLOs for the campaign.

During the revision drive, BLOs will verify details of existing voters, facilitate registration of newly eligible voters, update records of shifted electors and carry out corrections in electoral rolls.

“The electoral roll is the foundation of the democratic process, and ensuring its accuracy is among the administration’s top priorities,” Singh said.

He said all BLOs have been provided the required training and election officials have been issued necessary instructions for effective implementation of the exercise. “The administration is committed to reaching every eligible citizen and ensuring that no qualified voter is left out of the electoral roll,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Appealing to residents to participate in the campaign, Singh said the Special Intensive Revision is an important step towards strengthening and making democracy more inclusive. He urged citizens to provide correct and updated information when BLOs visit their homes, cooperate in furnishing necessary documents and ensure errors relating to names, addresses, age, photographs or other details are corrected in time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appealing to residents to participate in the campaign, Singh said the Special Intensive Revision is an important step towards strengthening and making democracy more inclusive. He urged citizens to provide correct and updated information when BLOs visit their homes, cooperate in furnishing necessary documents and ensure errors relating to names, addresses, age, photographs or other details are corrected in time. {{/usCountry}}

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To facilitate voters, the ECI’s toll-free helpline number 1950 will remain operational daily from 7am to 9pm during the campaign. Additional helpline numbers have been issued: 0124-2224047 at the district level; 0124-2672900 for the Pataudi Assembly constituency; 0124-2570029 and 9289790907 for Badshahpur; 8700751185 for the Gurugram Assembly constituency; and 9466142565 for the Sohna constituency.

Helpdesks have been set up at the District Election Office on the second floor of Shram Bhawan and at the offices of the sub-divisional magistrates in Pataudi, Badshahpur and Sohna. The Gurugram Assembly constituency helpdesk has been established in the election kanungo room of the district election office. Officials said voters can seek assistance regarding inclusion of names, corrections, transfers and other election-related services.

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Singh said voters are being encouraged to use the ECI-Net app to download e-EPIC cards, check their names in electoral rolls, locate polling stations and access election-related services. The app will also enable voters to contact BLOs directly, schedule calls, submit feedback on services and upload updated photographs.

A dedicated media cell has also been constituted to monitor rumours and misinformation related to the SIR-2026 exercise. “The administration is fully alert to ensure transparency in the electoral process and dissemination of accurate information. Citizens should rely only on information received through official sources and refrain from believing unverified messages and rumours,” Singh said.