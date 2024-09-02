Six arrested in revenge shooting incident in Gurugram

Gurugram police have arrested six suspects in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in Bhim Nagar, Sector 6, on August 27. The suspects are allegedly linked to a retaliatory attack following a murder on October 19 of the previous year, police said. Crime branch DLF Phase 4 were arrested six accused in the case of stone pelting and firing at a person's house due to mutual quarrel and old rivalry in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Investigators said that the arrests were made in two separate operations. Prime suspects Sanel alias Sanu, Karan Kumar, along with other accused Sameer alias Sona were apprehended at Marble Market in Sector 36 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Mohit alias Kingi, Deepak Kumar, and Vishal Bajaj were arrested near Gwal Pahari on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road on Saturday night. All suspects are between 20 and 24 years old, police added.

According to police, the incident took place at approximately 12.40am. when Chuttan Lal and his family were attending a religious event in front of their residence. Police said, five of the suspects arrived on three motorcycles and fired at Lal and his family. The bullets missed their intended targets, prompting the family to lock themselves inside their home, they added. The suspects continued the attack by firing multiple rounds at the house and throwing stones before fleeing just before the police arrived.

Sandeep Kumar, the public relations officer for the Gurugram police, said that the shooting was a reprisal for the murder of Sanel’s 20-year-old brother, Ashish Kumar. Ashish was killed near Ramlila ground in Bhim Nagar on October 19, 2023.

“Three suspects including one of the sons of Lal were later arrested for murdering Ashish by shooting him in the head from a very close range over an old dispute. Karan’s the deceased person’s close friend was accompanying him that time,” Kumar added.

The investigators said that Sanel was not present at the scene of the retaliatory attack to avoid direct involvement. A pistol used in the shooting was recovered from the arrested suspects. Police said that Karan has one prior criminal case against him, while Sameer has two.

On the complaint of Lal’s son Raju Kumar, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 3(5) (common intention) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act at Gurugram City police station on August 27.