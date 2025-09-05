Six injured after clash between two groups following road rage incident in Sohna

At least six people were left severely injured after two groups clashed over a road rage incident at Jakhopur in Sohna, police said on Thursday. According to police, the incident took place between 9pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place between 9pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday when an auto rickshaw hit a motorcycle of a delivery agent. Following this, a dispute took place between them and Shivam Kumar, 18, who had ordered items, smashed the windscreen of the rickshaw.

Investigators said that Kumar’s family gathered at the spot and assaulted the rickshaw driver following which he got inside his vehicle and ploughed it into the crowd leaving Jeet Ram, 45, his wife and two sons injured with fractures and cuts.

Police said the auto rickshaw driver left the spot momentarily and rang some of his associates following which a mob of 80 to 90 persons reached the area that resulted in a group clash and stone pelting between both sides leaving two more people injured.

As per police, locals alerted the police control room following which reinforcement reached the spot from various neighbouring police stations to control the situation.

Inspector Ravinder Kumar, station house of City Sohna police station, said that the suspects had fled by the time police reached the spot.

“We registered an FIR for rioting and various other provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday in which the auto rickshaw driver and several other unidentified suspects were named,” he said, adding they have detained several suspects for questioning.

Police said that all the injured were rushed to Sector 10A civil hospital for treatment. They said that armed police personnel were deployed in the village from Tuesday night to ensure that no further untoward incidents take place.