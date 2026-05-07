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Sohna Road caves in for 6th time in 3 years after sewer line collapse

NHAI barricaded the affected stretch near Subash Chowk after a sinkhole formed above a 30-year-old pipeline.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 05:19 pm IST
By Abhishek Behl
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A portion of the Sohna road near Subash Chowk caved in on Wednesday after a master sewer line pipeline beneath the road surface gave way, forcing the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to barricade the affected area and close around 100 metres of one lane on the Gurugram-to-Sohna carriageway, officials said. This is the sixth such incident reported on the same stretch in the last three years.

Officials said the collapse near Sector 47 was caused by failure of an ageing master sewer line beneath the highway. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to officials, the cave-in was reported around 3.30pm near SD Adarsh Vidyalaya in Sector 47. An eyewitness said the damaged portion appeared to be around 10 to 12 feet wide and nearly 20 feet deep. NHAI officials said a team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the cave-in and found that a sinkhole nearly 10 feet wide had formed due to the collapse of a sewer pipeline flowing beneath the highway.

GMDA and NHAI will jointly repair the damaged sewer pipeline and relay the affected carriageway section. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Last year, GMDA handed over the responsibility of strengthening the sewer pipeline to NHAI using the CIPP (cured-in-place pipe) method, with the cost to be borne by GMDA.

Following this, NHAI prepared a cost estimate of more than 90 crore for the project. However, GMDA sought a revision in the tender value due to the high cost, after which the estimate was reduced to 68 crore.

Hemant Kumar, chief engineer, GMDA, said the work to strengthen the sewer pipeline under Sohna Road had already been assigned to NHAI. “The work to strengthen the sewer pipeline has been assigned to the NHAI, while GMDA will bear the cost. We will take up the matter with the highway authority to get the work expedited,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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