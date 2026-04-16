...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Speeding Thar mows down food delivery rider on Sohna Road

A 21-year-old delivery rider died after being hit by a speeding Thar in Gurugram. The driver fled; police have registered a case.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:22 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
Advertisement

Gurugram

Police said the victim, Praveen Kumar, who was from Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh and worked as a delivery person for a pizzeria.

A 21-year-old man, who was riding a motorcycle on Sohna Road near Sector 49, died after a speeding Thar hit him from behind near the entrance of Radisson Hotel on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

Police registered a case against the Thar driver, who fled the spot immediately after the incident. They said the victim, Praveen Kumar, who was from Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh and worked as a delivery person for a pizzeria, was on his way to deliver an order around 3.30-4pm when the incident took place.

A senior police officer said that passersby at the spot contacted the pizza outlet manager about the accident. “The manager rushed to the spot with his employees and rushed Kumar to the Civil Hospital for treatment in a private car. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the officer said.

The victim used to stay with his mother and a younger sister in Sector 71, and had moved here around a year ago to take a job with the pizza outlet at a mall in Sector 48. His father and another sibling stayed in their home town, police said.

 
civil hospital gurugram
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Speeding Thar mows down food delivery rider on Sohna Road
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.