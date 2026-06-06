State transport dept floats tender for integrated bus terminal in Sec 29

The state transport department has invited bids to set up an integrated bus terminal, comprising commercial facilities, on a three-acre plot in Sector 29, according to a tender issued earlier this week, officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

An “iconic landmark building” will comprise a high-street shopping complex, hotels and an entertainment zone in close proximity to recreational landmarks of Leisure Valley Park and IFFCO Chowk, as per the tender document accessed by HT.

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An “iconic landmark building” will comprise a high-street shopping complex, hotels and an entertainment zone in close proximity to recreational landmarks of Leisure Valley Park and IFFCO Chowk, as per the tender document accessed by HT.

“The five-phased project will be completed based on the milestones achieved by the concessionaire. The internal circulation pattern of the buses in the state-of-the-art facility shall be planned such that it takes no more than 5-10 minutes to board buses,” a senior official with the department of state transport (DST) said.

The official, who did not wish to be named, said this would also streamline traffic movement between IFFCO Chowk and Millennium City Centre, as the connectivity between this facility and the Millennium City Centre Metro station would facilitate seamless movement between Metro and interstate buses.

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{{^usCountry}} The tender has estimated the cost of the project at around ₹252 crore, which will be allotted on a design-build-finance-operate-transit (DBFOT) mode for 33 years, and has set a timeline of 30 months for constructing the multimodal transit hub. The bidding is open until July 15, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tender has estimated the cost of the project at around ₹252 crore, which will be allotted on a design-build-finance-operate-transit (DBFOT) mode for 33 years, and has set a timeline of 30 months for constructing the multimodal transit hub. The bidding is open until July 15, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials aware of the project said that the facility will integrate Metro, buses and last-mile connectivity options, such as taxis and autorickshaws in one of the city’s busiest hubs.

As per the document, the selected concessionaire will be tasked with creating six bus bays, a passenger concourse area for boarding, an announcement and information system, dedicated parking lots for app-based taxis and private vehicles, electronic charging stations, and a mall, among others.

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The project comes within a year of approvals for such terminals at Rajiv Chowk and Mahavir Chowk, to strengthen the city’s public transportation.

“The terminal is designed to accommodate at least six buses simultaneously at departure and arrival points, with provisions of parking for buses waiting for their turn,” the senior official said, adding that the final number of parking spaces and overall bus capacity will depend on proposals submitted by the bidders.

The tender document mandated bidders to ensure that the bus terminal’s entry and exit points remain unobstructed and connected to parking lots to curb noise and vehicular emissions in the area, along with an advanced security system with 360-degree automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and a control room. Officials said the site’s ground floor will cater to transportation and passenger activities, while commercial components will be finalised during tender evaluation and allotment.