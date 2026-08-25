A 45-year-old man, who had allegedly been missing for five days, was found murdered after stray dogs dug up his body from a field in Faridabad on Monday, with heavy rain having loosened the soil, police said. His wife has been detained for questioning, while her alleged lover is on the run, police said.

Stray dogs unearth body of missing Faridabad man after heavy rain

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The victim’s wife and her alleged lover are the prime suspects in the case, an officer involved in the investigation said. The officer said it would be clear how the man was murdered only after an autopsy.

The victim, a native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Mojabad village of Faridabad for the past eight years with his wife and two children, police said.

Police said the woman informed her brother-in-law on Sunday that her husband had been untraceable for five days. Ranbir, station house officer of the Tigaon police station, said the brother-in-law reached the couple’s residence on Monday evening to enquire about his brother.

“She told him that her husband was untraceable. However, he suspected foul play as he said he knew the woman was having an extramarital affair,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim’s brother then left the house and went into the nearby fields, where he spotted a several-feet-deep pit that appeared to have been dug up by stray dogs, with a human hand visible inside it, the SHO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s brother then left the house and went into the nearby fields, where he spotted a several-feet-deep pit that appeared to have been dug up by stray dogs, with a human hand visible inside it, the SHO said. {{/usCountry}}

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“He immediately alerted the police control room, and teams reached the spot. The body was identified, and the woman was detained for questioning, as she and her lover are the prime suspects in the case,” he added.

The officer said the alleged lover was on the run. He also said the woman had not filed a police complaint about her husband’s disappearance.

An executive magistrate was deputed, and videography and forensic teams reached the spot to exhume the body, investigators said. Police officials said raids were being conducted to nab the man on the run.

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On the basis of the victim’s brother’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Tigaon police station on Monday under sections 103(1) (murder), 3(5) (common intention), 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).