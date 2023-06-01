IIT-Delhi submits reports on Chintels towers A and G, to be discussed today

The district administration announced on Wednesday that it has received the structural audit reports for towers A and G of Chintels Paradiso condominiums in Sector 109 from IIT-Delhi and these \will be discussed in a meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The district administration had mandated structural audits for all nine towers in the condominium complex to assess their safety for habitation. (HT Photo)

Additionally, the reports for towers B and H are expected to be submitted by experts from IIT-Delhi within the next 15 days, said authorities.

Hitesh Kumar Meena, additional deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said the district administration has also urged the private testing laboratory to expedite the reports on towers C and J, so that the entire process could be completed as soon as possible.

The need for structural audits arose after the partial collapse of six floors in Tower D on February 10 last year, resulting in the death of two women.

Following the incident, the district administration mandated structural audits for all nine towers in the condominium complex to assess their safety for habitation.

In November last year, based on the recommendations of the IIT committee, the district administration declared Tower D unsafe and slated it for demolition. Subsequently, in January 2023, after the structural audit of towers E and F, the district administration declared these buildings unsafe for occupancy and directed residents to vacate them.

The Chintels Paradiso condominium comprises nine towers, including towers D, E, F, G, and H, developed in the first phase, and Towers A, B, C, and J, developed in the second phase. Owners have noted that the quality of construction in the latter set of towers appeared relatively better.

“We have requested all relevant agencies to expedite the submission of structural audit reports to conclude the settlement process. Once the reports are received, they will be presented in the committee meeting and thoroughly discussed with all stakeholders,” said Meena.

Officials from the department of town and country planning (DTCP) announced that a meeting has been scheduled by the district administration for Thursday to discuss the reports and determine the future course of action. “A detailed discussion will take place regarding the findings of the reports for towers A and G. The subsequent actions will be based on the report’s conclusions,” said a senior DTCP official, asking not to be named.

Last week, Chintels India Ltd, the developer of Paradiso condominium, mentioned that the structural audit commissioned by them and being conducted by CBRI (Central Building Research Institute) has also commenced. The final report is expected to be submitted within the next two to three months. “CBRI is conducting the structural audit of all the towers, and we anticipate the final report to be submitted in the next two to three months. This report will provide a clearer picture of the entire condominium and facilitate quicker reconstruction, if necessary,” said JN Yadav, vice-president, Chintels India.

Sandeep Barsaiyan, a member of the residents’ welfare association (RWA), expressed the residents’ desire for the audit reports to be presented promptly. “The residents also urge that flat owners of towers D, E, and F be compensated in a lump-sum manner, including the fee for shifting from their flats,” he said.

