Suspected cattle smuggler held after Nuh shootout, aide escapes

By Ira Rana

The anti-cattle smuggling team had set up a checkpoint after receiving a tip-off about cattle being transported towards Rajasthan. (HT)

A suspected cattle smuggler was injured while his associate escaped after an exchange of fire with police in Nuh on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Ujina-Sangel canal area when the suspects were fleeing towards Rajasthan. Police said they abandoned their pickup van while trying to escape. Five cattle were rescued from the vehicle.

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The suspect was a resident of Rupdaka in Palwal district. He suffered a bullet injury to his left leg and is being treated at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College and Hospital in Nalhar, Nuh.

Police said the anti-cattle smuggling team had set up a checkpoint on the Akera-Sikrava road after receiving information about a vehicle allegedly transporting cattle to Rajasthan. When police tried to stop the van, the driver rammed the barricades and fled, they added.

A senior police official said the teams chased the van, which turned towards the Ujina-Sangel road. “The suspects were forced to turn towards Chandeni canal due to poor road conditions. They then abandoned the van and tried to escape on foot,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said one of the suspects fired several rounds at the police while fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said one of the suspects fired several rounds at the police while fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

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Krishan Kumar, public relations officer, Nuh police said police asked them to surrender. “One of the suspects continued to fire at the police, prompting them to retaliate. He was injured in the exchange, while his associate escaped,” he said.

An FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Acts and the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act at Nuh Sadar police station on Wednesday.

Kumar said the suspect will be arrested after doctors declare him medically fit and raids continue to nab the second suspect. Police also recovered a country-made pistol and multiple live and empty cartridges from the spot and seized the van.