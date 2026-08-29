Techie dies after hit by earthmover at GMDA excavation site

A 27-year-old man died after he was hit by the bucket of an earthmover at an excavation site of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Moulsary Avenue Road in DLF Phase-3, police said on Friday.

Police identified the victim as Tushar Kumar.

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Police identified the victim as Tushar Kumar, originally from Shanti Nagar in Mathura but lived with his uncle in Atrium society in Sector 37D. Kumar worked as a system engineer for an MNC in Cyberhub, police said.

A senior police officer said the accident occurred on Thursday between 11.30 pm and 11.45 pm when Kumar was returning home on his motorcycle.

“He reached near the Moulsary Avenue rapid metro station where a GMDA contractor was carrying out excavation work on the road with a backhoe loader,” he said.

The officer said no precautions, such as barricades and warning signs, were taken to ensure commuters’ safety while operating the loader.

“When Kumar was crossing through the spot, the operator swung the bucket arm towards the road, which ended up hitting his motorcycle. Kumar lost balance and was thrown away,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said commuters took him to a private hospital in DLF Phase-3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said commuters took him to a private hospital in DLF Phase-3. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Kumar was declared dead by doctors on arrival. He had sustained serious head injuries and had lost excessive blood.

Hospital officials informed police, following which a team reached the accident spot for investigation, police said, adding officials from GMDA’s maintenance team had also reached the spot.

Meanwhile, Harish Kumar, the victim’s father, alleged that the excavation work was being carried out in the middle of the road without any safety measures or precautions. “Action must be taken against the operator and all others whose negligence led to my son’s death,” he stated in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against the loader operator and other unidentified persons under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 324 (4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹20,000 but less than ₹1 lakh) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase-3 police station on Friday, police said.

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Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “A police team found the loader and the victim’s motorcycle abandoned at the spot. The operator had fled the spot. Efforts are underway to arrest the operator.”

When contacted, no response was received from the GMDA on the incident to clarify what kind of work was going on at the spot and if any action was taken against the contractor for negligence.