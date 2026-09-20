Thar driver rams cab 8-10 times in Gurugram road rage

A Thar driver allegedly wrecked an electric cab by ramming it eight to 10 times after a minor argument with its driver on the main road in Sector 86 on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

A video recorded by commuters showed the black Mahindra Thar, bearing a Delhi registration number, repeatedly ramming the cab on the road. (Screengrab)

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The cab, which bore a West Bengal registration number and belonged to an aggregator, was badly damaged, police said. Its driver identified as Rahul (single name), 29, abandoned the vehicle and fled to avoid being hit, but the accused driver continued ramming it while reversing, police said.

A video recorded by commuters and circulated on social media showed the black Mahindra Thar, bearing a Delhi registration number, repeatedly ramming the cab. Police said the incident took place around 10.30pm after two friends of the Thar driver had booked the cab to travel to Delhi after partying in Sector 86, they added.

“A minor argument took place between the drivers of both the cars which left the Thar driver infuriated,” an investigator said, asking not to be named. The driver then got into his car, put it in reverse and rammed the cab at least eight to 10 times, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “While doing so, he was repeatedly moving on the road in the wrong direction with other vehicles continuously moving. The cab was completely wrecked. Some commuters had recorded the video of the incident and uploaded it on social media platforms,” the officer cited above added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While doing so, he was repeatedly moving on the road in the wrong direction with other vehicles continuously moving. The cab was completely wrecked. Some commuters had recorded the video of the incident and uploaded it on social media platforms,” the officer cited above added. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said commuters and the cab driver alerted the police control room, but the suspects had fled by the time an emergency response vehicle reached the spot. The Thar driver later admitted himself to a hospital, allegedly to avoid police action.

Investigators said the Thar driver continued reversing into the cab while other vehicles were moving nearby, driving repeatedly in the wrong direction. (Screengrab)

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said doctors found he had no major injuries. “The cab driver has submitted a written complaint on the basis of which an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was under process of being registered at the Kherki Daula police station. Afterwards, the driver will be arrested,” he added.