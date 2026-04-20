Three fire incidents reported in Gurugram on Sunday, no injuries

Three separate fire incidents were reported across Gurugram on Sunday, including a major blaze at a private firm’s warehouse near Hero Honda Chowk that took 18–20 fire tenders and several hours to control, officials from the Fire Department said. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

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The warehouse fire broke out around 11.30am, following which tenders from Sector 37, Sector 29 and Bhim Nagar fire stations were dispatched. Narender Yadav, station in charge of Bhim Nagar, said the blaze was largely contained within three to four hours, though it continued to smoulder due to the presence of spare parts in large quantities.

“Even though the blaze was largely controlled within three to four hours, the flames continued to smoulder at several spots due to the presence of spare parts in huge quantities,” Yadav said.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire is under investigation, with a short circuit suspected.

In another incident, an electronics godown near Khanda Road in Sector 34 caught fire later in the day. A senior official said timely evacuation prevented injuries, though a few nearby shops were damaged. “Timely evacuations were made after the fire call was made in the afternoon. No injuries were reported during the incident; however, fire reached a few small shops in the vicinity, leaving them damaged,” the official said, adding the fire was contained within a few hours.

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{{^usCountry}} A third blaze was reported around 11pm near Dwarka Expressway in Sector 103, close to a private school, where scrap material lying near the highway caught fire. “Tenders reached the spot within fifteen minutes. Unprocessed pending scrap lying near the highway caught fire. It was doused within an hour,” a senior fire official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third blaze was reported around 11pm near Dwarka Expressway in Sector 103, close to a private school, where scrap material lying near the highway caught fire. “Tenders reached the spot within fifteen minutes. Unprocessed pending scrap lying near the highway caught fire. It was doused within an hour,” a senior fire official said. {{/usCountry}}

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