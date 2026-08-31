Three, including juvenile, held for allegedly attacking auto driver in Faridabad

Three people, including a juvenile, were apprehended on Sunday for allegedly attacking an auto-rickshaw driver with scissors and knives following a quarrel over a ride in Faridabad, police said.

Investigators said the accused allegedly returned on a motorcycle and attacked the driver to take revenge for the earlier argument. (File photo)

The incident took place around 11.30pm on August 27 on Khedi Road in Hanuman Nagar. The victim, Karn (single name), told police that he was standing near the road with his auto when one of the accused approached him and asked to be dropped at Veerwati Vatika.

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Police said Karn refused, following which an argument broke out between the two. The driver then took his auto towards the road leading to Amaulik Chowk and stopped there.

According to the complaint, the accused later returned on a motorcycle with another man and a juvenile and allegedly attacked Karn with scissors and knives.

Police said the main accused allegedly attacked the driver with scissors, while the juvenile allegedly used knives and the third accused kicked and punched him.

A case was registered at Kheripul police station under sections 115(2) (causing voluntary hurt), 109(1) (attempt to murder), 3(5) (common intention), and 238 (causing disappearnce of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following the complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, police said the accused told them the attack was carried out to take revenge for the earlier argument over the ride. The scissors allegedly used in the assault have been recovered, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, police said the accused told them the attack was carried out to take revenge for the earlier argument over the ride. The scissors allegedly used in the assault have been recovered, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The two adult accused were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody, while proceedings concerning the juvenile will be dealt with separately in accordance with law. Police said further investigation is underway.