Traffic Police asks NHAI to fix potholes in key Gurugram stretches

Traffic police on Thursday issued directions to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to fix potholes across the city. The directions were issued in a high-level meeting held on Wednesday between NHAI officials and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) Dr Rakesh Mohan, said officials. NHAI officials were told to plan diversions at critical points under construction on the expressway. (HT)

NHAI officials were directed to immediately fix potholes on expressways, which lead to traffic jams at major junctions, such as Bilaspur Chowk, Manesar Bus Stand and Rathiwas. “NHAI officials were told that such places should be inspected from time to time and repair work should be completed on a priority basis,” said DCP Mohan.

Earlier, traffic police had completed a three-phase survey on October 7, identifying nearly 500 pothole-ridden patches on major city roads, including expressways. According to traffic police officials, the road safety and engineering teams visited these spots over a period of three months between July and September to get the exact measurement and extent of damage reported from there.

DCP Mohan said that to further decongest the Delhi-Jaipur-Gurugram Expressway (NH-48), a team from the Traffic Engineering Centre (TEC) will visit 32 under-construction cuts connecting to the expressway from adjoining areas. “To ensure that construction of these joining links is carried out safely, a survey will be conducted by the TEC.”

NHAI officials were told to plan diversions at critical points under construction on the expressway. “The diversions will be figured out along with the NHAI officials to ensure safe passage of heavy vehicles and long trailers without causing any traffic jams on the stretch,” a senior traffic police official said.

Traffic police also directed NHAI officials to install blinkers at accident-prone areas and deploy marshals on the expressways to further reduce congestion.

A senior NHAI official said the government agency has been conducting routine inspections on sites that need urgent repair work. “We are in talks with all stakeholders to streamline traffic movement on expressways,” the official said.