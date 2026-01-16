Traffic police inducts 100 more constables to ease vehicular movement

Gurugram traffic police have inducted 100 new personnel to improve the city’s traffic management, officials said on Thursday. The constables will increase the overall strength of the force to 1,300. The traffic police have recently intensified their efforts to curb lane violations, illegal parking, wrong side driving, among others. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan, in his address at Traffic Towers in Sector 28 on Thursday, said that with the latest appointments, traffic control will become more effective at major intersections and busy roads in the city.

“Traffic management plays a critical role in ensuring safe and uninterrupted movement. The newly-inducted personnel must discharge their duties with utmost devotion, integrity, and work in public interest to further strengthen traffic regulation and road safety across the city,” Mohan added.

The DCP said district sees a significant vehicular traffic every day due to a large number of commuters entering and exiting for work in various private companies and corporate offices through personal vehicles.

Notably, the traffic police’s current strength of 1,200 officials is being served by four assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and 16 traffic inspectors, divided into three zones: East, West, and Highways. Other than its officials serving at different wings, 200 traffic mitras or volunteers and 66 traffic marshals also help in assisting around 120 zonal officers (ZOs), according to the traffic police’s data.

The traffic police have recently intensified their efforts to curb lane violations, illegal parking, wrong side driving, among others. Officials said around 21,901 challans were issued against violators between January 5 and January 11, amounting to a fine of ₹1.8 crore.