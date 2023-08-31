Truck rams trailer left on middle of road in Ggm, driver trapped for 2 hrs dies

A 29-year-old truck driver was crushed and trapped inside the mangled cabin of his truck for nearly two hours after it collided with a trailer truck parked in the middle of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (National Highway 48), and succumbed to his injuries shortly after he was rescued while being taken to a hospital, police officers said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the highway near Sidhrawali in Bilaspur at 4am on Wednesday. A trailer truck had broken down, and its driver had abandoned it in the middle of the road without informing the authorities. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the deceased man, Satish Kumar, was transporting goods from Delhi to Rajasthan’s Bhilwara.

The incident occurred on the highway near Sidhrawali in Bilaspur at 4am on Wednesday. A trailer truck had broken down, and its driver had abandoned it in the middle of the road without informing the authorities. The trailer truck had no lights, blinkers, or reflective tapes attached to its rear to make it visible in the darkness. According to passersby and wayside tea sellers, the accident occurred at least one-and-a-half hours after the truck was abandoned on the road, said police officers.

Kumar was driving alone and most likely did not notice the trailer truck in the middle of the road, said officers. Kumar’s truck rammed the rear of the trailer truck, trapping him in the cabin as it became badly mangled, said investigators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, a passerby informed the police control room, and emergency response vehicles and an ambulance rushed to the scene to assist with rescue efforts. Cranes and gas cutters were arranged at the scene to extricate Kumar as soon as possible, said a senior police officer.

“It took nearly two hours to tear and cut open the mangled cabin, only after which Kumar, who was badly injured and bleeding profusely, could be pulled out,” said the officer who asked not to be named. Kumar was immediately loaded into a private ambulance and rushed to the nearest hospital. “But we found out later that he died from his injuries after travelling only two kilometres in the ambulance,” said the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Rahul Dev, station house officer of the Bilaspur police station, said they are attempting to locate the trailer truck driver.

On Wednesday, a first information report was registered based on a complaint from Kumar’s cousin, Akhilesh Pal, against the trailer truck driver under sections 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station.