Two accidents trigger 12-km traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Two accidents on the Delhi-Gurugram corridor triggered a traffic jam stretching nearly 10-12km on Tuesday morning, severely affecting commuters travelling towards Delhi, daily commuters and traffic police said.

Traffic congestion on NH48 near Rangpuri (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to traffic police, the congestion was caused by two separate accidents — a collision involving two buses and an overturned truck in the Rajokri area of southwest Delhi. The accidents led to a cascading traffic build-up on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and adjoining arterial roads.

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“The congestion was primarily due to the bus accident and the overturned truck ahead in Rajokri. Teams were deployed at major intersections to regulate traffic and prevent spillover congestion on city roads. We are coordinating with our counterparts in Delhi,” Mahavir Singh, traffic inspector, highway, of Gurugram police told HT.

By noon, traffic movement slowed to a crawl from the Kherki Daula-Sirhaul stretch, with motorists reporting delays of up to an hour. Traffic congestion was also reported at several key junctions, including Atlas Chowk, IFFCO Chowk and Signature Tower, traffic officials said.

Also Read:Over half of Gurugram’s footpaths yet to be constructed: GMDA

To manage the situation, Gurugram traffic police deployed around 12 personnel at major bottlenecks to regulate traffic and facilitate diversion of vehicles.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic, south west district, also confirmed the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic, south west district, also confirmed the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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“We got reports of accidents in the area. Cranes were pressed into service to remove the damaged vehicles and clear the carriageway. The situation is returning to normalcy now,” he told HT.

Traffic police said the affected vehicles have now been removed and normalcy is gradually being restored. By afternoon, the congestion started easing, though traffic volume remained high on the corridor.

The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway is among the busiest intercity routes in the national capital region, carrying thousands of office-goers, commercial vehicles and airport-bound traffic every day.