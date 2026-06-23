Over half of Gurugram’s footpaths yet to be constructed: GMDA

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said that over half of the city’s footpath network remains unconstructed, with only 114km of the planned network of 264.4km ready, leaving over 150km still to be built. People seen riding motorcycles on the pedestrian pathway along the Sector 45/46 dividing road (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The city’s pedestrian infrastructure has gained renewed focus following the Supreme Court’s June 19 ruling that every citizen has a fundamental right to walk on a demarcated footpath.

According to officials, less than 50 percent of roads have the standard 1.8-metre-wide footpaths, while only two percent of roads have dedicated 2-metre-wide bicycle tracks. Officials added that the same was also pointed out in GMDA’s 2024 report “Right of Way (ROW) Management.”

Amit Godara, executive engineer of GMDA, said footpaths are being constructed wherever new road development projects are under way. “Additionally, existing footpaths are also being repaired. Several projects have begun, while tenders for more work have been floated,” he said.

Another GMDA executive engineer, Faizal Ibrahim, said the authority plans to construct 35km of footpaths this year.

Meanwhile, residents have consistently highlighted concerns over safety and poor condition of pedestrian infrastructure across the city. They alleged that many stretches either have broken walkways or no footpaths at all. Even on major arterial roads where footpaths exist, these are often encroached upon or obstructed by vehicles, they said.

“There is extensive encroachment on footpaths in major parts of the city,” said 64-year-old Savita Devi, a resident of Sector 46. “Even near metro stations, where hundreds of commuters cross the roads daily, footpaths are either encroached upon or broken, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road. For senior citizens like me, we really need these footpaths, this is the basic necessity,” Devi added.

“Two-wheelers are often seen using footpaths to bypass traffic signals or congestion, which poses a serious safety risk to pedestrians,” the residentsaid, adding that such practices undermine pedestrian safety.

Meanwhile, road safety expert and co-founder of the Raahgiri Foundation, Sarika Panda Bhatt, said: “Gurugram is not a walkable city at all. A large number of footpaths are either encroached upon or broken. The city needs continuous, well-connected footpaths.”

Bhatt added that well-designed footpaths could also help reduce waterlogging and improve safety for pedestrians, including women.