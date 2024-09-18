Two book bike ride, assault and loot driver; arrested

Two youths were arrested on Tuesday for stabbing a bike taxi driver and fleeing with his bike and mobile phone in the Begampur Khatola area of Sector 74 early on Monday. Two young men were arrested on Tuesday for stabbing a bike taxi driver and fleeing with his bike and mobile phone in the Begampur Khatola area of Sector 74 early on Monday. (Getty Images)

According to police, the accused, Manish Kumar from UP’s Firozabad and Ayush Kumar from Bihar’s Muzaffarnagar are both in their early-20s and work as daily wage labourers in Badhshapur.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the duo used a cab aggregator app to book a bike ride at 5am with a plan to loot the person who will come to pick them. “As soon as the assigned biker reached the location, the two tried to sit on the motorcycle and the victim refused to travel with both, following which they stabbed him in the neck with a sharp-edged weapon and fled with his bike and mobile phone before assaulting him,” Kumar said.

The injured biker, with the help of passersby, informed the police.

Manish planned to flee to his native place to evade arrest but both of them were traced and caught on Tuesday. Police said that the looted bike and the weapon used in the crime were recovered from their possession. The victim’s phone is yet to be recovered.

An FIR has been registered against the two under Section 309 (6) (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(BNS) at Badshahpur police station.