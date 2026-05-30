Two children killed, five injured as storm triggers wall collapses in Nuh, Gurugram

Two children were killed and five others injured in three separate incidents of wall and roof collapses triggered by a thunderstorm that swept across parts of Nuh and Gurugram on Thursday evening, police and local officials said.

A school boundary wall and a house wall collapsed in Nuh, while lightning damaged a house roof in Pataudi. (Getty Images)

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In Nuh district, a 15-year-old boy died and four other children were injured after a boundary wall of the Government Senior Secondary School in Tapkan village collapsed during strong winds and rain. Police said a 30-foot section of the southern boundary wall gave way during the storm while several children from the village were playing nearby and had taken shelter against the wall to shield themselves from the gusty winds.

The wall suddenly collapsed, trapping five children under the debris. One of them, a 15-year-old boy, died on spot, while four others aged 13, 15, 11 and 13 sustained serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officers said. All four injured children were undergoing treatment and that the wall collapsed amid intense winds accompanying the thunderstorm, they added.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate incident in Chandeni village of Nuh district, a nine-year-old boy was killed when a wall of his house collapsed during the storm. Police officials, citing family members, said the child was inside the house when a section of the structure gave way. Villagers and relatives pulled him out of the debris and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate incident in Chandeni village of Nuh district, a nine-year-old boy was killed when a wall of his house collapsed during the storm. Police officials, citing family members, said the child was inside the house when a section of the structure gave way. Villagers and relatives pulled him out of the debris and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the bodies of both deceased children were sent for autopsy on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Gurugram’s Pataudi area, a nine-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries after lightning struck his family’s house during the storm on Thursday evening.

The incident took place in Ward No. 14 near Jaal Wali Masjid. According to police, lightning struck the house around 7.30pm, damaging a portion of the roof. Debris from the roof fell on the child, who was asleep inside a room at the time.

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Family members and neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing a loud explosion-like sound and pulled the child out from under the rubble. He was initially taken to a hospital in Pataudi and later shifted to a private hospital in Rewari.

Family members said the child suffered deep head injuries and required multiple stitches, officers told HT citing them. Police said they had initiated an inquiry into the incident, while authorities were assessing the affected areas.