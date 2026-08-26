Two foreign nationals held with 1.7kg cocaine in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Two foreign nationals were arrested in Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly possessing cocaine having an estimated market value of ₹20 lakh, police said, adding that a case has been registered against them at the Surajpur police station.

The male suspect, 32, was identified to be originally from Cameroon, and the woman suspect, 33, from Nigeria, officials said. (HT Archive)

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The male suspect, 32, was identified to be originally from Cameroon, and the woman suspect, 33, from Nigeria, officials said.

According to police, the man holds an expired visa, while the woman could not produce any valid documents.

“It was revealed that they came to Bengaluru, Karnataka, in February on a medical visa. Later, around two months ago, they moved to a rented accommodation in Surajpur, Greater Noida,” said Sanjay Singh, station house officer, Surajpur police station.

The two were nabbed following a tip off that some foreign nationals involved in selling drugs were residing in Surajpur. A team raided the residence on Tuesday and both were arrested after drugs were recovered from their possession, said officials.

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Immigration and Foreigners Act has been registered.

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{{^usCountry}} “1.70 kg cocaine, four mobile phones, two weight-measuring machines and four packets of polythene were recovered from their possession,” the SHO said, adding that their source of drugs remains to be ascertained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “1.70 kg cocaine, four mobile phones, two weight-measuring machines and four packets of polythene were recovered from their possession,” the SHO said, adding that their source of drugs remains to be ascertained. {{/usCountry}}

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An investigation has been launched to find out whether the suspects were procuring it from somewhere or manufacturing it in their residence. Meanwhile, the embassies of both the foreign nationals were informed, and further probe is underway, said officials.

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