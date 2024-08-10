Two Gurugram cops dismissed for taking a 1,000 from a cab driver

A Gurugram police constable and a special police officer have been dismissed from service after being found guilty of bribery in a departmental inquiry, according to police. The incident, which occurred in July 2023, involved the accused constable Suresh Kumar and a special police officer (SPO), Sher Singh. Following the incident, the cab driver complained to a senior police officer, prompting swift action (File Photo)

According to police, both officers were implicated in taking a bribe of ₹1,000 from a cab driver. The video, which the cab driver recorded, showed the constable accepting the bribe after threatening the driver with a potential ₹15,000 fine for alleged traffic violations. The driver, discretely, captured a seven-minute video of the constable demanding a bribe of ₹2,000 but eventually accepting ₹1,000.

Both accused officers were suspended and sent into judicial custody after their arrest. SPO Singh was fired from the job at that time while a department inquiry was initiated against constable Kumar, who is now dismissed after he was found guilty in the departmental inquiry, said police.

The dismissed constable, who was deployed on a police rider bike along with SPO, police said. It was in July last year when they stopped a cab near the Civil Lines police station and asked the cab driver to show the documents. Later, the constable sat in the cab and demanded a bribe of ₹2,000 from the cab driver by threatening to file a challan of ₹15,000 against him.

Following the incident, the cab driver complained to a senior police officer, prompting swift action. Gurugram Police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora suspended both Kumar and Singh and an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against them at the Civil Lines police station.