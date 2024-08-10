 Two Gurugram cops dismissed for taking a ₹1,000 from a cab driver - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two Gurugram cops dismissed for taking a 1,000 from a cab driver

ByLeena Dhankar, Gurugram
Aug 11, 2024 06:38 AM IST

An FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against both officers at the Civil Lines police station

A Gurugram police constable and a special police officer have been dismissed from service after being found guilty of bribery in a departmental inquiry, according to police. The incident, which occurred in July 2023, involved the accused constable Suresh Kumar and a special police officer (SPO), Sher Singh. 

Following the incident, the cab driver complained to a senior police officer, prompting swift action (File Photo)
Following the incident, the cab driver complained to a senior police officer, prompting swift action (File Photo)

 According to police, both officers were implicated in taking a bribe of 1,000 from a cab driver. The video, which the cab driver recorded, showed the constable accepting the bribe after threatening the driver with a potential 15,000 fine for alleged traffic violations. The driver, discretely, captured a seven-minute video of the constable demanding a bribe of 2,000 but eventually accepting 1,000. 

Both accused officers were suspended and sent into judicial custody after their arrest. SPO Singh was fired from the job at that time while a department inquiry was initiated against constable Kumar, who is now dismissed after he was found guilty in the departmental inquiry, said police. 

The dismissed constable, who was deployed on a police rider bike along with SPO, police said. It was in July last year when they stopped a cab near the Civil Lines police station and asked the cab driver to show the documents. Later, the constable sat in the cab and demanded a bribe of 2,000 from the cab driver by threatening to file a challan of 15,000 against him. 

Following the incident, the cab driver complained to a senior police officer, prompting swift action. Gurugram Police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora suspended both Kumar and Singh and an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against them at the Civil Lines police station.  

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Gurugram / Two Gurugram cops dismissed for taking a 1,000 from a cab driver
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On