Two held for cheating man of villa via fake Gurugram barter deal

Two men were arrested for allegedly duping a man of his villa through a barter deal linked to a real estate project in Sector 85, Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

Complainant lost Gurugram property after being promised commercial units and returns; accused got ₹ 8 lakh cut, no deed or allotment followed (File photo)

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The accused both residents of Sector 109, were arrested on Friday from Sector 109 by a team of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW)-II, Gurugram police.

According to police, the case is based on a complaint filed on June 4, 2025, which alleged that the accused persuaded him to invest in a commercial real estate project in Sector 85 in 2021. The victim told police that the accused asked him to book two commercial units with the promise of assured returns. However, the complainant alleged that the company neither paid the promised returns nor honoured the buyback agreement.

The accused are not personally linked to the Sector 85 project. However, they were associated with a property management company, police said.

Police said the accused later proposed a barter arrangement , under which the complainant transferred ownership of his existing property in Gurugram to them in exchange for commercial units in the project. Officials said the units were never allotted and no conveyance deed was executed.

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, police said, one of the accused admitted to orchestrating the deal along with the other, who acted as a broker. The latter allegedly received ₹8 lakh for facilitating the transaction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, police said, one of the accused admitted to orchestrating the deal along with the other, who acted as a broker. The latter allegedly received ₹8 lakh for facilitating the transaction. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station under sections related to cheating and forgery, and the investigation was later transferred to the EOW. Police said further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the alleged fraud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station under sections related to cheating and forgery, and the investigation was later transferred to the EOW. Police said further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the alleged fraud. {{/usCountry}}

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