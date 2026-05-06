Two held for revenge killing in IMT Manesar’s Kasan village

Two 20-year-old residents of Kasan village near IMT Manesar were arrested Monday by a crime branch team for allegedly shooting dead a 55-year-old man in an act of revenge stemming from a 2018 killing, police said on Tuesday.

Investigators said the accused procured illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh and planned the shooting in advance. (File photo)

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The victim, out on parole from a life sentence in a murder case, had returned to Kasan village in March for a family function, police said. On the morning of April 30, while sitting with villagers at a local platform, two armed men entered the lane, climbed onto the platform, and opened fire at close range. When bystanders tried to intervene, the assailants threatened them at gunpoint before fleeing, leaving behind two country-made pistols, officers added.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead, officers said.

A case was registered at Sector 7 IMT Manesar police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Forensic teams examined the scene, police said.

During interrogation, one accused stated that the victim had killed his father in 2018, and he had been waiting for an opportunity to take revenge, according to police. Investigators said the accused sourced illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh and planned the attack in advance. The pair will be produced before court and taken on remand for further questioning, officers added.

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