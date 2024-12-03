Two interstate criminals held after cross-firing in Gurugram

Gurugram Police on Tuesday arrested two interstate criminals following a joint operation by the Palam Vihar and Sector-31 Crime Branch teams in Sector 108. Both suspects sustained injuries to their legs during the crossfire and were successfully apprehended. (Representative file photo)

Acting on a tip-off regarding the movement of wanted criminals, the Palam Vihar Crime Branch initiated vehicle checks.

Police said around midnight, a car with two suspects approached the barricade set up at Indira Park crossing in Dharampur in Sector 108 but refused to stop for inspection. Instead, the driver rammed the barricade and tried to escape, prompting police to give chase, said police.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (crime), said as the suspects attempted to flee, they opened fire on the police team, forcing them to retaliate.

“Both suspects sustained injuries to their legs during the crossfire and were successfully apprehended,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Tanvir Alam and Ranvir Soni, of Sangam Vihar in Delhi.

Police said they were involved in multiple cases of looting and robbery in Gurugram and Delhi.

Dahiya said that both the suspects are part of an organised crime network operating across state borders.

“Their arrest is being seen as a significant success in the ongoing crackdown against criminal syndicates in the region. Further investigations are underway to uncover their complete network and recover stolen property,” he said.