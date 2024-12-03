Chandigarh: Eight-stage demo of crime scene probe ready for PM Modi today

Chandigarh’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) is set to present a detailed 30-minute live demonstration, simulating a crime scene investigation as per the newly implemented criminal laws, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Tuesday. The demonstration will take place at PEC, Sector 12, Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The presentation, themed “Secure Society, Developed India: From Punishment to Justice”, will take place at an exhibition spread across eight stations, providing Prime Minister Modi with a live experience of how law enforcement, forensic teams, judicial authorities and prisons have become more efficient and technology-driven since the laws’ implementation.

On July 1, the three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, had replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

From reporting crime to swift justice

The exhibition will kick off at the Police Control Room, where Modi will witness how crime reporting is received and acted upon in real-time. The first scene involves the reporting of a “murder and robbery case”, where the nearest GPS-powered PCR van, along with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team, is despatched immediately to the scene.

Moving to the crime scene, the second stage will show how the e-Sakshya app digitally records all evidence from the crime scene, including photos, videos and timestamps, which are then sent directly to the court. In this scene, the forensic team collects crucial evidence, while the “victim’s daughter” identifies his body.

In the third station, PM Modi will be introduced to Chitrakhoji, a facial recognition tool integrated within the NyayaSetu App. This tool allows the police to quickly match facial images from CCTV footage against a national database of over 10 million individuals, providing rapid leads in investigations.

The National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) is also demonstrated, which matches fingerprints found at the crime scene with criminals in the national database, enabling quick identification and arrest. The scene shows that the police manage to identify and apprehend a suspect, in connection with the “murder”.

Digitising post-mortem, legal reports

A key part of the demonstration takes place at fourth station at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, where the MedLeaPR Application is introduced. This application digitises post-mortem reports (PMR) and medico-legal reports (MLR), allowing them to be accessed from anywhere.

In the fifth scene at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Modi will observe the use of QR codes for maintaining the chain of custody for evidence. Every item of evidence submitted to CFSL is scanned, and its details are logged in the system, ensuring transparency and accountability.

The next station will demonstrate the efficiency of the e-Prosecution System, an online platform that enables the prosecution to review and scrutinize charge-sheets faster. The director of prosecution at the exhibition will highlight how cases, like the “murder case” under review, are managed and processed electronically, eliminating paper-based delays.

Overhauled prison system

The next station takes Modi to the Model Jail, where the focus shifts to the prison system. Here, the jail staff demonstrate the application of the new criminal laws that allow for early bail consideration once a prisoner completes one-third of their sentence. The Nyaya Shruti App enables video conferencing for prisoner hearings, eliminating the need for physical transportation, improving security, and saving time and resources.

The final scene takes place at a District Court, where Modi will observe a live trial demonstration. Here, the session judge conducts the trial of “Rohit, Vijay and a proclaimed offender (PO) named Happy”, who is abroad. Despite the absence of Happy, the trial proceeds, emphasising the new laws that allow trials to continue without delays, ensuring justice is not obstructed by the accused’s location.

The prosecution uses digital evidence, including CCTV footage and e-Sakshya app documentation, to support their case, while the defence claims the evidence is fabricated. The judge upholds the new criminal laws by limiting adjournments and ensuring quick, efficient verdicts. The trial concludes with all three defendants being sentenced to life imprisonment.

The demonstration will be followed by Modi’s address to the over 4,000 attendees, including the Chandigarh Police force, newly recruited IPS officers from across the country, and senior officials of the Chandigarh administration. He will be accompanied by home minister Amit Shah, who arrived in the city in advance on Monday night.