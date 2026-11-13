Two members of interstate ‘thak-thak’ gang, wanted in 26 cases, arrested in Gurugram
Investigators said the duo would target vehicles parked at secluded or isolated places with help of other gang members after conducting reconnaissance.
Two suspected members of the interstate ‘thak-thak gang’, who were declared proclaimed offenders in 26 cases, were arrested in Gurugram on Wednesday.
Gurugram police public relations officer (PRO) Sandeep Turan said a team from the Manesar crime branch arrested the two suspects on Wednesday.
“They were produced before a court and forwarded to judicial custody on Thursday,” he said.
The suspects were identified as Mohammad Zakir alias Bakra, a resident of Delhi’s Sangam Vihar and Bablu alias Dinesh, a resident of Ribai village in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. Police said they were wanted in 11 theft cases, three in Gurugram and eight in Delhi.
Apart from that, various Gurugram courts had declared the duo to be proclaimed offenders in at least 26 criminal cases.
Investigators said the duo would target vehicles parked at secluded or isolated places with help of other gang members after conducting reconnaissance. They would then break windows and steal laptops and any other valuables kept inside.
The two were wanted in an eight-year-old case registered at the DLF Phase-1 police station after a car parked at Qutub Plaza was allegedly broken into on August 29, 2018, and a laptop and other belongings were stolen.
Police said the accused had been declared proclaimed offenders by courts for failing to appear in multiple cases.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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