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Two men murdered in separate incidents in Haryana

Two men murdered in separate incidents in Haryana

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:59 pm IST
PTI |
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Yamunanagar/Ambala, Two men, including a farmer, were murdered in separate incidents in Haryana, police said on Monday.

Two men murdered in separate incidents in Haryana

A farmer, out on a morning walk, was shot after being ambushed by unidentified assailants in Bal Chhapar village, located within the Chhapar police station jurisdiction in Yamunanagar district, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old farmer Satnam Singh.

Hearing the gunshots, villagers rushed to the scene, but the attackers fled by the time they arrived.

The critically injured farmer was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

DSP Rajat Gulia and SHO Ajay Kumar said the police are conducting an investigation and also considering old enmity as a possibility.

Another incident took place in Ambala city, where a 50-year-old man was murdered on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Nath.

Based on CCTV footage, the police have registered a murder case against the attackers and have initiated an investigation.

The images of the youths attacking Nath have been obtained, police said.

The deceased, Ram Nath, worked as an accountant for shops in the local cloth market. Following the incident, his family members have demanded strict action against the accused.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
yamunanagar murder case ambala
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