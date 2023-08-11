Punish criminals in Nuh violence but don’t harass innocents, says Gurugram MP

Union minister for state and Gurugram Member of Parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh on Friday said that directions have been given to the district administrations in Nuh and Gurugram to not spare criminals involved in the recent communal violence. He also maintained that innocents should not be harassed in any manner during the probe.

Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh meets a policeman injured in the Nuh violence at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Friday. (HT Photo)

Singh visited the Medanta Hospital in Sector 38 to meet police personnel injured in the Nuh violence. The MP also held a meeting with city residents and officials.

Speaking to HT on the phone, Singh termed the violence and migration of workers from the Muslim community as a serious matter that could dent the image of Gururgam as an investment destination.

“I have met the representatives of all sections of society in the past few days. Today, I also met activists of the Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and asked them to take a very measured and careful approach in their activities as it should not dent the image of the city at a time when key G20 meetings will be held next month in the national Capital. Gurugram is a metropolitan city with investments from India and abroad, and I have told all stakeholders to ensure that no untoward incident happens, and peace is maintained. We have to maintain peace and ensure that the city continues to grow as a business and corporate hub,” the MP said.

Six persons, including two home guards were killed and several policemen injured after communal violence broke out in Nuh on July 31. The violence thereafter spread to Badshahpur, Palra and areas adjoining Manesar in the subsequent days, which led to large scale migration of Muslim workers.

Singh also said that he received complaints that innocent persons were being harassed in the aftermath of the Nuh violence, and he asked the authorities to be fair in their approach.

“No criminal or anti-social element should be spared but it is the job of the authorities to be fair and ensure justice. The police and district administration have managed to control the situation and now must ensure that only people who were involved in the violence are taken to task”, Singh added.

The MP also said that it is important for the state police and intelligence agencies to keep a close watch on social media accounts and assess the situation regularly. “There is a need to analyse information in real time and develop credible intelligence that could help in preventing such incidents,” Singh said.

To ensure a larger footprint of paramilitary personnel in Nuh, Singh said that he had recently met Union home minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the situation. He said there are talks of setting up a Rapid Action Force (RAF) centre in the city.

“The good news is that change of land use permission has been accorded to the RAF centre, and the construction work is likely to start soon. I have been pursuing this project for a long time and will take up the matter with the Haryana government to ensure that water supply, road and electricity infrastructure required for the centre is developed at the earliest,” the MP added.

Singh said that setting up paramilitary camps will not only improve the security scenario in Mewat, but also add to employment and business in the region as these camps have large populations and create an ecosystem of their own.

“The state government has also started a portal to provide compensation to victims who suffered losses due to the violence and arson in Nuh. The affected persons can register their complaints to get relief,” the MP added.

