Vatika Chowk’s new design connecting Sohna SPR finalised

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has finalised a new design for the Vatika Chowk cloverleaf that will connect both ends of the elevated Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) at Sohna Highway, officials said. The redesigned structure is intended to allow uninterrupted traffic movement from all directions and will be built on the lines of a trumpet flyover with multiple levels. The final design will be approved after the model presentation. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

GMDA officials said the consultant appointed for the project has been asked to present a virtual model of the proposed structure to demonstrate real-time vehicle movement. The final design will be approved after the model presentation.

The authority plans to construct elevated roads on two stretches of SPR, from Ghata to Vatika Chowk and from Vatika Chowk to NH 48. The second stretch will connect to the Dwarka Expressway and the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said the proposed cloverleaf at Vatika Chowk would allow vehicles from Faridabad Road, Golf Course Road, Sohna Highway and the Dwarka Expressway to enter and exit freely without detours or U-turns. “Commuters coming from Faridabad can move towards Sohna Highway, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, towards Gurugram and towards NH 48 without having to leave the elevated road. This traffic movement has been planned for both sides, and the design is almost finalised,” he said.

Meena said the revised design would also eliminate the need to acquire 2.15 acres of land that was required under the earlier plan. “We will use an innovative design and the latest construction technique for this structure so that traffic can move smoothly. The land requirement will be negligible. To expedite construction of the proposed project, we have decided to float the tender of the SPR stretch from Vatika Chowk to NH 48 by January 15. The cloverleaf will be constructed when the construction on the upper side starts,” he said.

According to GMDA officials, the 5.3 km elevated SPR stretch from Vatika Chowk to NH 48 is estimated to cost around ₹750 crore. Once completed, the elevated road will provide seamless connectivity from Sector 58 to Sector 115, enabling easier travel towards Delhi, Sohna and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Officials said the elevated road will include entry and exit ramps at junctions for smoother vehicle movement and will connect with the Dwarka Expressway at surface level before reaching the cloverleaf. The Haryana government has already approved the detailed project report for the Vatika Chowk to NH 48 elevated road, officials added.

GMDA estimates that around 50,000 vehicles currently pass through this corridor daily from Sohna Road, Gurugram Faridabad Road, NH 48 and the Dwarka Expressway. Traffic volumes have increased following the relocation of nearly 20,000 families to newly developed condominiums in sectors 69, 70, 70A, 72, 75, 76 and 77 to 80 along the road.