Wanted interstate cattle smuggler held after encounter in Palwal

Gurugram: A wanted interstate cattle smuggler, on the run for over two years, was held in an encounter in Palwal early Friday, said police.

Police said the accused was wanted in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with Delhi and Haryana police announcing a bounty of ₹ 5,000 each. (Representative photo)

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Police said the crime branch received a tip-off about the 37-year-old suspect, reaching the Uttawar bypass road with a few of his associates from Mathura for “cattle smuggling”.

An officer said a trap was laid, intercepting the suspect, who, after spotting the police, allegedly opened fire, jumped out of a car along with his associates, and fled towards the fields.

The officer said that the personnel chased the suspect and urged him to surrender. “He opened fire again and sustained bullet injuries in the knee and the ankle of each leg when the cops retaliated. He was rushed to a civil hospital for treatment and will be arrested after doctors declare him medically fit,” said Anil Kumar, DSP (crime). His associates managed to flee from the scene.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused was wanted in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with Delhi and Haryana police announcing a bounty of ₹5,000 each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused was wanted in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with Delhi and Haryana police announcing a bounty of ₹5,000 each. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “More than a dozen cases of cattle smuggling, illegal slaughtering and attack on police were registered against him at various police stations, including one at Palwal, of allegedly firing on police in 2024,” the DSP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “More than a dozen cases of cattle smuggling, illegal slaughtering and attack on police were registered against him at various police stations, including one at Palwal, of allegedly firing on police in 2024,” the DSP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An FIR under section 109(1) (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act was registered against him at Hathin police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR under section 109(1) (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act was registered against him at Hathin police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nitish Agarwal, the Palwal SP, said that the accused had also allegedly recorded a video of cattle slaughter in Mathura’s Koshi, which later appeared on social media platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nitish Agarwal, the Palwal SP, said that the accused had also allegedly recorded a video of cattle slaughter in Mathura’s Koshi, which later appeared on social media platforms. {{/usCountry}}

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“He is involved in smuggling and illegal cattle slaughtering. We are also gathering details of his ill-got property to either demolish or confiscate it,” the SP said.

Police said a pistol, a magazine and multiple empty shells and live rounds were recovered from his possession.

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