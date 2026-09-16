Waste mounds, encroachments raise alarm near Aravalli Biodiversity Park

A growing mountain of mixed waste in the Aravallis, along with alleged encroachments and makeshift settlements, has raised concerns among residents of DLF Phase 3, who allege that illegal dumping in the ecologically sensitive zone near Aravalli Biodiversity Park has intensified in recent months despite repeated complaints to civic authorities.

Residents said illegal dumping has continued for over a decade, with waste and construction debris allegedly being dumped daily in the Aravalli zone. (HT)

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An HT spot check on Tuesday found more than four huge mounds of mixed waste in the protected area. Residents said six to seven tractor-trolleys carrying waste enter MCG land almost every day, sometimes within a minute of each other, using a narrow track leading to the dumping site. None of the tractor-trolleys observed by HT had number plates.

“Over the years, we have watched this mountain of waste grow before our eyes, yet little has been done to address the problem. Despite repeated concerns, there has been no visible action on the ground,” said Mohan Singh, a resident of DLF Phase 3.

Residents said illegal dumping had continued for more than a decade and intensified after MCG tightened enforcement along the Gurugram-Faridabad road around September last year. The site is accessible through a muddy track from DLF Phase 3. HT had reported on March 26 that tracks had been carved through S-block, allowing vehicles to enter deeper into the Aravallis.

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{{^usCountry}} The spot check also found alleged encroachments, semi-permanent and makeshift structures, and multiple families apparently residing there. Several cabs, taxis and private vehicles were parked at the site, while electricity poles and borewells indicated established infrastructure. HT also found tractor-trolleys and Bolero pickup vehicles without number plates parked outside the structures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spot check also found alleged encroachments, semi-permanent and makeshift structures, and multiple families apparently residing there. Several cabs, taxis and private vehicles were parked at the site, while electricity poles and borewells indicated established infrastructure. HT also found tractor-trolleys and Bolero pickup vehicles without number plates parked outside the structures. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents alleged the settlements and waste piles have expanded in recent years, despite repeated complaints and an earlier MCG order to repair the compound wall. (HT Photo)

Another tractor and dumper access point was found from the V Block of DLF Phase 3. Residents said inadequate boundary demarcation had left the forest exposed. HT also found an unauthorised road extending more than a kilometre from DLF Phase 3 into the forest.

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An MCG order issued in December 2019 for repairs to the compound wall along V-10 Street in DLF Phase 3, seen by HT, has also not prevented access. The wall remains breached, residents said, allowing dumpers and tractor-trailers carrying waste and construction debris to enter and exit.

Illegally dumped waste in the ecologically sensitive zone of the Aravalli, seen earlier in September. (HT)

“There appears to be a complete breakdown of enforcement in this area. Who are these people who have been allowed to construct makeshift structures and reside within the ecologically sensitive Aravalli zone, immediately behind Aravalli Biodiversity Park?” said Singh, alleging that the settlements had expanded in recent years.

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“There is no check on the violations being taken place. Every day we spot these dumpers without number plates coming with heaps of waste, dumping it in our neighbourhood and leaving,” said Surinder Singh, another resident.

Reshma Bose, another resident, called the site “another Bandhwari in making” and alleged there was no surveillance or checking.

Surinder Dangi, district forest official (DFO) of Gurugram, said the land was “Gair mumkin pahad (uncultivable hill or mountainous wasteland)” and did not fall under the forest department’s jurisdiction.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the matter would be taken up for immediate action. “Our teams will conduct inspections and take necessary action against illegal dumping and remove the accumulated debris. We will initiate action on the ground within the next two to three days,” he said.