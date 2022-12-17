Water supply to be affected in areas along Golf Course Road in Gurugram

The water supply in several parts of the city is likely to remain affected on Monday and Tuesday in sectors and colonies along Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road and Sohna Road, the GMDA said on Saturday.

The authority said the water supply will be shut for 24 hours on Monday to connect a pipeline laid for Sector 37D and surrounding areas with the master pipeline coming from Chandu Budhera water treatment plant and supplying water to Sector 51 pumping station.

The notice issued by the authority on Saturday said supply will remain affected Monday onwards in DLF 5, DLF 1D and surrounding areas, sectors 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 69, 71, 72, 73, 74 and Air Force station, Sohna Road.

The GMDA in its notice said that connection work of new lines with 1,600mm main line will be taken up by Infrastructure 2 division of the authority on Monday and that involves connecting the new supply lines laid for Sector 37D with master lines near Basai Chowk for which water supply will remain shut for 24 hours from 8am of December 19 (Monday) to 8am of December 20 (Tuesday).

“There will be a complete shutdown for 24 hours due to which supply will be affected during this period from Chandu Budhera water treatment plant to the water boosting station in Sector 51. All residents are advised to use water judiciously on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to avoid a complete dry condition,” the notice further said.

A GMDA spokesperson said keeping in view the shutdown, residents in the areas concerned should store water to ensure they do not face problems during the shutdown.

