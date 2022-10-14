Wholesaler held for selling banned crackers in Gurugram

Police and the chief minister’s flying squad on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old wholesaler for allegedly selling illegal firecrackers in Sector 37B on the outskirts of Gurugram.

Police said they had received information that one of the shopkeepers was allegedly selling a “huge consignment of non-green firecrackers”, following which they formed a team and planned a raid.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), CM’s flying squad, Inderjeet Yadav said the police team, acting on a tip about the sale of illegal firecrackers, raided Star Night Fireworks near Gadoli village in Sector 37B and arrested its owner Ashok Kumar, a resident of Sector 12. “We recovered 379 boxes (15 different brands) of prohibited firecrackers. There were rockets, bombs, flower pots, and sparklers. We also recovered large quantities of stickers with green crackers written on them from his godown” he said.

More than 15 shops near the drain crossing in Gadoli village are selling crackers, police said.

Yadav said that during questioning, the suspect told them he had procured the firecrackers from several dealers and was selling them at higher rates to earn profit. “He is one of the leading wholesalers in the district and has been selling firecrackers or the last 15 years. He had employed 15 persons for the festive season and displayed green crackers in the main shop and hidden the other firecrackers in the backyard of his godown,” he said.

Police said Kumar had a licence to sell only green crackers . “Kumar had over 300kg of non-green firecrackers,” said Yadav.

A case under Section 9B of the Explosives Act 1884 and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Kumar at Sector 10 police station on Wednesday, and further investigation of the case is in progress, said police.

The CM’s flying squad o checked other shops in the area but did not find anyone violating the orders.

