Wildlife department asks GMDA to stop waste dumping at Basai wetland

The district wildlife department on Tuesday appealed to authorities concerned, including the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), to stop the dumping of mixed waste in the ecologically sensitive Basai Wetlands.

Rajesh Chahal, wildlife inspector, Gurugram, said that the land falls under the jurisdiction of GMDA but is part of the ecologically sensitive wetland. “Mixed waste, including construction waste, cloth, glass pieces, loose soil was being dumped at the site on Tuesday evening when I went there for a visit. Waste had accumulated over a 50-metre stretch to almost 10 feet in height, with more trucks spotted coming in,” said Chahal.

“From the wildlife point of view, this area is extremely sensitive as it falls on the flyway of migratory birds from Najafgarh Jheel to Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary. Being an old wetland, birds are habituated to visiting this region. We are requesting the authorities to immediately stop dumping of waste here,” he said.

Officials from GMDA said that they are looking into the matter. Ajay Malik, additional chief executive officer of GMDA, said, “I have learnt about this incident, but I will not be able to comment till I check the details.”

Another forest official, requesting anonymity, said, “Even though this is an ecologically sensitive area, due to not being notified as a protected site, our hands are tied, and we are not able to stop this.”

Basai is a village in Gurugram with a network of ponds and a wetland, making it home to a variety of frogs, turtles, fish, insects and other aquatic life. It also hosts a variety of migratory birds, such as ducks, geese, songbirds, snipes, godwits, stints, plovers, harriers, eagles and cranes that fly in from Siberia and Europe. Further, egrets, herons, kingfishers and spoonbills, among other birds, reside at the wetland.

Environmentalists also raised concerns about the issue. Vaishali Chandra, a city-based environmentalist, said, “The Basai wetlands is the abode of thousands of avian lives, both migratory and native, throughout the year. The dumping of construction and demolition waste along with loose soil will slowly exterminate the habitat of these birds, jeopardising their lives. This needs to be stopped immediately.”